SIA extends expiry dates of frequent flier miles, rewards

SINGAPORE - Travellers who are part of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) frequent flier programmes will get another extension of the expiry dates of their miles and rewards.

SIA said on Monday that all KrisFlyer miles that are expiring between January and June 2023 will be automatically extended by six months.

For example, KrisFlyer miles due to expire in January will be valid till July.

The deadline will be extended at the end of January and the new expiry date will be reflected in the traveller’s February account statement.

PPS Rewards and KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards that are due to expire will have their expiry date automatically extended to Dec 31, 2023.

The rewards may be used on flights departing after Dec 31, 2023, as long as they are applied on or before the extended expiry date.

In January this year, SIA announced similar six-month extensions for its frequent flier programmes amid ongoing border restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite statuses that are due to expire between March this year and February 2023 will be automatically extended for another year as well.

In addition, SIA announced that KrisFlyer members will get additional rewards when they fly on Scoot.

KrisFlyer members can earn 2.5 Elite miles for every KrisFlyer mile earned from flying on Scoot, up from one Elite mile for every KrisFlyer mile. In this way, members can upgrade to higher KrisFlyer membership tiers at a faster rate, the carrier said.

In addition, PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite tier members will get new benefits, including priority boarding and 25 per cent more KrisFlyer miles for every mile earned when flying with Scoot.