SIA closes Moscow office, over a year after flights to city suspended

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has closed its office in Moscow, more than a year after flights to the city were suspended indefinitely.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the “effective closure date” of the Moscow office was May 15.

The spokesman did not provide details on the closure, but said that the airline would continue to be represented in Russia by its general sales agent Aviareps.

SIA had announced the suspension of return services from Moscow on Feb 28, 2022, citing “operational reasons”.

This came four days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.