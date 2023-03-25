SIA cargo flight from S’pore to Shanghai diverted to HK after false fire alarm triggered

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane from Singapore to Shanghai was diverted to Hong Kong on Friday night after suspicions of a fire in the cabin that turned out to be a false alarm.

Flight SQ7858 made an emergency landing at the Hong Kong International Airport at about 10.50pm, an SIA spokesman said, about 90 minutes before it was scheduled to land in Shanghai.

Two crew members were on board, and eight ambulances were dispatched to the runway to assist with the incident.

The north runway of the airport was temporarily closed, according to a report by broadcasting company TVB.

Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 showed the plane - a Boeing 747 - left Singapore at around 7.30pm on Friday night, and was originally scheduled to arrive in Shanghai at about 12.20am (Shanghai local time) on Saturday.

At least three aviation spotters on Twitter said the plane had squawked 7700, generally known as the code for an emergency of any kind.

In response to queries, an SIA spokesman said the plane was diverted to Hong Kong after a fire alarm was triggered aboard the aircraft.

But investigations carried on the ground determined it to be a false alarm, with no evidence of fire or smoke on the plane.

Initial reports from Hong Kong media had reported the incident as a fire.