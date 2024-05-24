SIA apologises to injured passenger who says he had no information from the airline

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines has apologised to a couple who were injured on Flight SQ321 after the man complained about the lack of information from the airline following the severe turbulence incident.

The plane was heading to Singapore from London when it experienced sudden extreme turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar. One passenger died while dozens were injured.

The pilot diverted the Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm (4.45pm Singapore time) after declaring a medical emergency, before making an emergency landing.

The Australian passenger, Mr Keith Davis, on May 23 complained to the media that he had not heard from SIA staff since he was hospitalised, according to local reports.

This includes whether he would be able to make an insurance claim, and that his wife, who is in intensive care, needed a medical evacuation.

Local reports said his wife suffered severe spinal injury, and he hoped to have her medically evacuated to Adelaide, where they live.

“We’ve had no information from Singapore. Not a single word,” said Mr Davis, who was seen in a wheelchair with his head bandaged and a bruise on his face.

“I need to know, am I going through my insurance? I’ve got no idea.”

In response to queries, SIA said it apologised to Mr Davis and his wife, and is providing them with the necessary support and assistance they need.

A dedicated customer care representative is in contact with the couple to provide updates and assistance, said SIA, adding that it has also made arrangements for their family members to travel to Bangkok.

“We remain committed to supporting all passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321, as well as their family members and loved ones,” said SIA.