SIA and MAS propose to expand code-sharing routes, share revenue for Singapore-Malaysia flights

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday (Oct 30) that covers, among other things, expanding code-sharing routes.

The national carriers announced their proposal to share revenue on flights between Singapore and Malaysia, subject to regulatory approval.

SIA and MAS also announced a significant expansion of their regional and long-haul code-share routes, and joint marketing activities to develop tourism.

The new agreement includes SIA's subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, as well as MAS' sister airline Firefly.

The agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June, which is aimed at providing new customer benefits as well as new business opportunities.