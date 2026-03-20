SIA adds flights to London, boosts capacity to Melbourne; Dubai flights cancelled till April 30

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The airline’s latest announcement follows a wave of flight cancellations.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) will soon offer more flights from Singapore to London and increase passenger capacity for those to Melbourne demand on these routes has increased.

The national carrier on March 20 also announced that it will extend the suspension of flights between Singapore and Dubai to April 30 due to the Middle East conflict.

SIA said in a statement it will operate two additional services – SQ314 and SQ313 – between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport to meet the higher demand on this route.

The services will operate three times a week from March 31 to July 2 , and from Sept 1 to Oct 24 .

In between those periods, from July 3 to Aug 29 , SIA will run daily services to the British capital city.

The added flights are on top of SIA’s existing daily scheduled services, SQ312 and SQ309, between Singapore and Gatwick Airport.

“They also complement SIA’s four daily services to London Heathrow, bringing the airline’s overall services between Singapore and London to up to six times daily,” the airline said.

For these, SIA will operate its Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft, configured with 253 seats .

From March 29 to Oct 24 , SIA will swop out its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which has 264 seats, according to SIA’s website, for the Airbus A380 on selected flights between Singapore and Melbourne.

The Airbus A380 aircraft, to be operated on flights SQ237 and SQ228 , are configured with 471 seats, SIA said.

All flight services are subject to regulatory approvals, and aircraft deployment may vary based on operational requirements, it said.

Extended flight cancellations between Singapore and Dubai

Additionally, SIA said it will further cancel flights SQ494 and SQ495 between Singapore and Dubai until April 30, after assessing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The airline’s latest announcement follows a wave of flight cancellations, including from its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, since the US-Israel war against Iran began on Feb 28.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

The cancellations were also announced in a March 20 advisory on SIA’s website, which added that other flights may also be affected as the Middle East situation remains fluid.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or they can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” it said.

SIA had previously said it was cancelling flights between Singapore and Dubai till March 28 .

Scoot on March 17 cancelled more flights between Singapore and Jeddah until March 28, including TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore).