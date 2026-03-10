Shuttle bus to ply between Tanah Merah, Expo MRT stations during March 14-17 service suspension

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Commuters can use a shuttle bus service to travel between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations when train service between the two stations suspends to facilitate works from March 14 to 17.

The service, Shuttle 8 (S8) , will ply between Tanah Merah and Expo stations at a frequency of five to eight minutes , SMRT said in a statement on March 10.

In the direction towards Expo , the first shuttle bus will depart T anah Merah Station Exit 2 at 5.10am on March 14, 16 and 17 and drop passengers off at Expo Station Exit B . The last bus departs at 11.55pm on these days . On March 15 , the service follows the same route, with the f irst and last bus departing at 5.37am and 11.55pm respectively.

In the direction towards Tanah Merah, the first shuttle bus will depart Expo Station Exit B a t 5.24am on on March 14, 16 and 17 and drop passengers off at Tanah Merah Station Exit 1 . The last bus departs at 12.16am on these days . On March 15 , the service follows the same route, with the first and last bus departing at 5.49am and 12.16am respectively.

The shuttle service will charge the same fares as train journeys.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and leave buffer time when using service S8, SMRT said.

The rail operator also advised those connecting to train services at Tanah Merah and Expo to check the last train timing in advance, as the shuttle bus service may not connect to the last train departing the station.