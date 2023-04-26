Shutterbugs on quest to get the perfect shot as lightning ignites Singapore sky

SINGAPORE - Whether rain or shine, there is lightning streaking across Singapore’s skies on 175 days a year, or about half the number of days every year.

Three avid photographers who are part of an interest group called SGStormTrackers have been carrying their cameras and chasing the perfect shot of lightning bolts across the skies.

One of them, Mr Wong Liang Piow, 47, said he started chasing lightning when he got his hands on the first camera that allowed photographers to capture lightning easily at night.

Mr Wong, who has been on a quest to capture lightning shots since 2014, said: “I love chasing lightning because the intensity of nature is frozen in a moment which our eyes cannot visualise.”

SGStormTrackers can count themselves lucky that they were born in Singapore, which can stake a claim to being one of the lightning capitals of the world.

Mr Paul Lee, 44, and Mr James Gan, 54, who, together with Mr Wong, founded the group during the pandemic three years ago.

Now 120 members strong, the group usually meets every few months, said Mr Lee. “But lightning season has given us a reason to hang out with each other every weekend,” he added.

Mr Lee said a big part of the fun he has chasing lightning comes from the planning and tracking of a storm.

He said: “On some special days when the sky absolutely blows up, the scene is stunning beyond words. The sound, the huge flashes, the smell of the storm, the wind... it’s unbelievable.”