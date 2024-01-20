Shrek or Pikotaro? CNY dragon decor in Chinatown fires up social media

SINGAPORE – The dragon centrepiece of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations has stirred up mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens likening it to cartoon character Shrek and even Japanese comedian Pikotaro.

A photo uploaded on Facebook page Complaint Singapore shows a large red-and-orange dragon with its claws outstretched, eyes widened and mouth agape.

Some netizens reacted to the photo with amusement, while others defended the design of the dragon.

A Facebook user said: “I’ve never seen a dragon before but I’m quite sure this is not it.”

Another said the dragon looked like “Shrek with a dragon’s mouth”, while some thought it resembled Pikotaro, who stormed the world with his hit Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen, or PPAP.