1st photo: President Halimah Yacob taking a photograph with Mr Alvin Yapp, owner of private Peranakan house museum The Intan, as he holds the Singa figurine he designed.

2nd photo: President Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, designed a pair of Singa figurines, representing two different generations of Singaporeans. Their figurines are part of the Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore exhibition, which features 200 figurines of Singa the lion.

