Showers expected across S’pore until Saturday, temperatures could dip to 21 deg C in some places

SINGAPORE – Bring along your umbrella when you head out as rainy weather is expected to stay.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post that periods of showers, heavy at times, are expected over Singapore on Friday and Saturday. This is due to another monsoon surge forecast.

In some places, the daily temperature could drop to between 21 deg C and 22 deg C, the NEA said on Thursday.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Wednesday that the downpour on Tuesday was heaviest over the eastern and southern parts of Singapore, with a daily total rainfall of 225.5mm in Kallang, making it the wettest February day on record.

This was due to a monsoon surge over the South China Sea, which saw every rainfall station on the island record more than 100mm of rain, and a dip in temperatures islandwide.

The last time there was such a deluge in February was when 159.3mm of rainfall was recorded on Feb 4, 1995. Rainfall records here started in 1869.

On Wednesday morning, the central part of Singapore recorded temperatures as low as 21.1 deg C, while the mercury in other parts of the island ranged between 21.7 deg C and 23.1 deg C.

Although the second half of February was mainly dry, the Republic ended up experiencing well above average rainfall, the weatherman said in a fortnightly update on Wednesday.

These conditions are expected to continue into the first week of March, with thundery showers in the afternoon on most days, said the MSS.

The rain is expected to go on till the evening on some days.

The later part of March is likely to feature relatively drier weather, although on some days, localised short-duration thundery showers are expected in the late afternoon over parts of the island, said the MSS.