Showcase on Sikhs in Singapore features more than 450 artefacts

An exhibition with over 450 artefacts from Sikhs in Singapore was launched yesterday, in one of the biggest showcases of the community in the country's history.

Sikhs In Singapore - A Story Untold, housed at the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India, tells of the experiences of some 13,000 followers of Sikhism, and features mostly artefacts contributed by the community over the past year.

Given the passion for collection of many Sikhs here, the objects loaned to the centre have significance far beyond Singapore's shores.

A 19th-century gouache on paper painting, for instance, dates back to the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who united Punjab against invaders to create the Sikh Empire in 1801.

Another draw of the exhibition is loans from the internationally renowned Khanuja family collection and the Kapany collection in the United States, which were brought here despite the challenges of transporting them amid coronavirus restrictions.

Occupying a space of just 230 sq m, the closely packed exhibits were whittled down from more than 1,000 artefacts that the community offered. The offerings signal a desire for stories that were previously kept private to be told publicly, the curatorial team said.

"Sikhs in Singapore are often reduced to their physical characteristics, or seen as just policemen or guards. We hope this (exhibition) helps people realise that there is more to know," said exhibition curator Malvika Agarwal.

"Much of the Singaporean Sikh identity has been kept alive by being passed down through successive generations of Sikhs and so it was crucial that we worked closely with the community."

Yesterday was chosen for the exhibition's launch as it marked the 140th anniversary of the Sikhs' arrival in Singapore, the Indian Heritage Centre said.

Since their arrival from Punjab in the 19th century, Sikhs have firmly established themselves here over the years. While it is true the first wave of immigrants consisted mostly of men who joined the Sikh police contingent under the British colonial administration, they had taken on roles in businesses trading in textiles, foodstuff, electronics and sports goods by the first quarter of the 20th century.

Women from Punjab also came to Singapore after their husbands settled in, first taking on important custodian roles as conduits of Sikh craft and oral traditions, and then later also becoming professionals who work outside the home.

To help the public better understand the Sikhs and move beyond stereotypes, the curators commissioned photographer Afiq Omar to take pictures of 50 young Singaporean Sikh adults against local landscapes. Visitors can scan the photos with their mobile phones to listen to these young people talk about their lives and experiences in Singapore.

The guest of honour, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, said in a pre-recorded speech at the launch that the Sikhs - and the exhibition - epitomise the spirit of chardi kala, or the ability to maintain a positive state of mind in the face of adversity.

Just as the entire collection was successfully put together over more than 20 zoom sessions amid the pandemic, the Sikhs have contributed to a whole range of activities and vocations in Singapore despite their tough beginnings, he said.

"It is also about how people support each other. The Sikh community has always practised that seva (service) spirit... and we have seen that very much in Singapore over a century, through the gurdwaras (Sikh temples), through other community organisations," he added.

The exhibition will run until Sept 30.