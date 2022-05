A street gallery showing the rich heritage and history of Yishun, also known as Nee Soon, has popped up in a rather unusual location: a construction site.

The former Chong Pang Community Club in Yishun Ring Road and Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5 are being demolished to make way for a 0.9ha integrated development by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). But the hoardings - 2.4m tall and 400m long - surrounding the construction site have been adorned with illustrations, photographs and storyboards.