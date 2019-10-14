Showcase of game characters weird and wonderful

Vietnamese cosplayer Plant Lily (centre), dressed as the character Tamamo Vitch from the mobile game Fate/Grand Order, posing with other cosplayers or costume players at GameStart Asia 2019 at the Suntec convention centre last Saturday.

The two others were dressed as Ubume (left) from the game Onmyoji and Rocket Racoon from Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy series.

The convention, showcasing the latest video and tabletop games, is Singapore's largest and longest-running gaming event.

Fans at the two-day event, which ended yesterday, were treated to booths and exhibits, e-sports tournaments and previews of upcoming games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Blazblue Cross Tag Battle: Special Edition, as well as appearances by celebrity cosplayers.

GameStart Asia has attracted around 100,000 gamers, fans, e-sports athletes and cosplayers from around the region since it was first held here in 2014.