'Show and tell' by world's photojournalists

Award-winning Bangladeshi photojournalist Masfiqur Sohan talking yesterday about documenting the lives of people in Bangladesh, where he is based, at the World Press Photo Exhibition presented by The Straits Times. His talk and another by Australian photographer Patrick Brown are part of five in a series by local and overseas photojournalists, held in conjunction with the exhibition of award-winning photos from around the world, at the National Museum of Singapore till Oct 28. The final talk in the series, featuring Straits Times photojournalists Lim Yaohui and Mark Cheong, will be held next Saturday.