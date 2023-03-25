Should you worry if your child reads only manga and not Shakespeare?

When I interned at The Straits Times after my A levels, then Life editor Richard Lim tasked me to write a feature on traditional cooking in the style of magical realism – a genre which blurs the line between fantasy and reality – such as in the book Like Water For Chocolate.

In the novel by Mexican author Laura Esquivel, the beautiful Tita is prevented from marrying her true love Pedro. Heartbroken, Tita throws herself into her cooking, and uncovers a magical ability to transfer her emotions to all who eat her food.