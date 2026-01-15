The Usual Place Podcast
Should Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh remain as Leader of the Opposition?
It’s the saga that has gone from Parliament to the courts and back to Parliament again.
On Jan 14, Parliament approved a motion that Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh is unsuitable to be Leader of the Opposition (LO)
This comes after a district court found him guilty of lying to a parliamentary committee, a ruling that was upheld on appeal
But what does this mean for the LO office, the Workers’ Party, and politics in Singapore?
Joining me on this episode of The Usual Place are:
Mr Peh Shing Huei, a regular commentator on Singapore politics and former ST news editor. He’s also the founding partner of content agency The Nutgraf and author of several books, including Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story and Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story, and
Singapore Management University’s Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan, who is a political analyst. He was also a former Nominated Member of Parliament who served from February 2012 to August 2014.
