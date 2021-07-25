Should the show go on? Decision on NDP divides opinion

SINGAPORE - The decision to push back Singapore's National Day Parade from Aug 9 to Aug 21 has sparked debate over the merits of continuing with the annual celebration during a trying phase of the tussle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former and current parade participants who spoke to The Sunday Times were split between not wanting months of effort to count for naught, and recognising the potential public health risks of proceeding.

Some observers said a balance between the two was possible, and that the authorities were attempting to find one by postponing the festivities until after the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions end.

The announcement of the new parade date came on Thursday - the start of a month-long retreat to stricter limits until Aug 18, in response to growing infections linked to the Jurong Fishery Port. The 740 cases as at yesterday has made it the largest Covid-19 community cluster here yet.

In this period, dining out is not permitted; no more than two people can be together in public spaces; and residents are advised to minimise social interactions.

Online sentiment has leaned heavily in favour of NDP being cancelled altogether, with one petition to do so garnering over 40,000 signatures by the start of the weekend.

Creative director Gordon Choy, who choreographed NDP mass display items from 2006 to 2020, said that from a show management perspective, it would be "quite difficult" to terminate the event now. "Everything is built and prepared already. You've worked so hard, putting in almost a year of rehearsals, towards the actual date," he said.

The 47-year-old acknowledged that some Singaporeans would be in no mood for a parade. "They probably think continuing with NDP feels quite forced, and might even create a new cluster."

But Associate Professor Bilveer Singh of the National University of Singapore said that in postponing and not calling off NDP, the Government was showing it could make the event "doable" while remaining conscious of health factors. "The 'can do' spirit is useful to signal that we do not succumb to this virus, but learn to live with it - without compromising our health," said the political scientist.

His colleague, Associate Professor Terence Lee, noted that National Day had been earlier marked out as a milestone for two-thirds of the population to be fully vaccinated, and for Singapore to move into a "new normal". Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had, on June 24, called this an ambitious but achievable target.

Prof Lee said it was thus only logical that the Government would hold on to an Aug 9 celebration for as long as they could.

But the decision to continue with NDP "contradicts everything the Government has told the people to practise", according to the description of a petition to cancel NDP, launched at the start of the week. It had collected some 3,000 signatures by Wednesday - a number that jumped by more than tenfold in the wake of Mindef's announcement the next day.

The petition further claimed that event performers, while gathering in the "thousands", do not fully adhere to safe distancing measures. This view was echoed in a comment on the Reddit platform, left by a purported full-time national serviceman (NSF) taking part in this year's NDP.

But a participant in one of this year's mass displays, who wanted to be known only as Leon, said the different performing groups were isolated from each other and safe distancing was generally observed. Adding that he was "quite saddened" by calls to cancel the parade, the 23-year-old student said the larger risk was in large crowds gathering near the Marina Bay floating platform venue during rehearsals.

Mindef has said it would not announce future rehearsal dates, to discourage such gatherings. Rehearsals are also being conducted in smaller groups, with performers required to undergo testing before each session.



A rehearsal of this year's National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay on July 17, 2021. PHOTO: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK



The number of participants and spectators - who must all be fully vaccinated - will be scaled down this year, though the numbers have not been announced yet.

Spectators must also undergo pre-event testing. There will be no public balloting for tickets, with the audience to comprise front-liners, essential workers and community volunteers.

On Thursday evening, opposition Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam said he had filed a parliamentary question - for an Aug 2 sitting - on whether the parade would increase the risk of infecting these guests. "It may be more prudent to wait until the infection rates come down so that we can have a safe celebration of our nation's independence day," he wrote on his blog.

Several Facebook users agreed with him and called for the money spent on the parade to be redirected to helping individuals and businesses hard-hit by the pandemic.

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance unveiled a $1.1 billion package including enhanced wage subsidies, rental relief, more support for taxi and private-hire vehicle drivers, and a new relief fund for market and hawker centre stallholders, to help cushion the impact of the tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

But a comment on Reddit said it was a matter of "optics" as well. "Can you imagine being an F&B owner, or someone recently retrenched or someone who had to close his business, watching the parade go on?" the user wrote.

In a Straits Times forum letter on Friday calling for NDP to be cancelled or at least reorganised in structure and content, Mr Lim Hock Meng said: "The mood on the ground is one of frustration and fatigue from the start-stop reopening of Singapore's economy." But alongside this was another letter, from Mr Phillip Tan, arguing that proceeding with NDP would "definitely cheer up Singaporeans".

Prof Singh concurred on the need for some optimism to lift spirits during these times. "It is an occasion to showcase our achievements," he added. "And a great opportunity for nation-building and to bring all Singaporeans together."

Though few and far between, there were also comments on Facebook and Reddit agreeing there was still value in continuing with the national celebration. One said: "NDP has to be held in one form or another."

Leon, the performer, said it was important for Singapore to proceed with NDP. "Going through with the parade, in this pandemic, says a lot about us a nation."

When announcing the new NDP date on Thursday, Mindef spoke of the importance of maintaining the "cherished tradition" of holding the parade every year since 1966. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chairman of the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force, had also said on Tuesday that National Day was "not just any other occasion".

Last month, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had remarked that part of why NDP was to be held as a live event was the need to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Noting the importance of how the international community would view Singapore in its ability to manage Covid-19 while pulling off a landmark national event, Prof Singh said: "To not hold NDP would signal a super serious crisis. We don't want to make people think that we are about to collapse or anything like that."

Another upside to continuing with NDP during this disruptive period, he noted, was the chance to test the younger, fourth-generation leaders in their handling of a more active and critical populace. "This is about how the next group of leaders will lead this country, and this can only be done by overcoming the crisis, uniting among themselves, and getting the public behind them," said Prof Singh. "Especially as far as difficult, even unpopular decisions are concerned - such as continuing with NDP."

"National Day was supposed to be the Government's coming out party," said Prof Lee. "So the new coming out party - 21st August, 2021."