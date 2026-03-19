Should the Government fund ageing condo repairs?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In this episode, we'll talk about MCST management and whether this move could be a necessary lifeline for ageing estates.

More than 1,000 private residential developments in Singapore are hitting their 30s, and some are starting to show signs of wear and tear.

These developments, which include older condominiums, have issues with faulty lifts and spalling concrete, but not enough money to fix them.

This issue was raised in Parliament earlier in March , when it was announced that the Government is doing several things, including reviewing the Building (Strata Management) Act.

Proposed measures include looking at better management of finances to ensure enough in the sinking fund kitty, and improving self-governance processes.

But what raised eyebrows was another suggestion that the Government could partially foot the bill for lift and escalator safety upgrades.

When just 17 per cent of Singapore’s residents live in private condominiums, should taxpayers’ money be used, even for partial funding?

In this episode, I speak with Mr Andrew Lioe, president of the Association of Strata Managers, and Mr Daniel Chen, a lawyer and partner at Lee & Lee who specialises in Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) disputes.

We’ll talk about MCST management and whether this move could be a necessary lifeline for ageing estates.

Watch The Usual Place at 12pm SGT/HKT and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

Follow The Usual Place podcast and be notified when a new episode drops.

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast