Should the COE system be revamped?

To understand what is driving up COE prices and what can be done about it, host Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with two motor industry veterans - Mr Neo Thiam Ting, President of Singapore Vehicle Traders Association, and Mr Neo Nam Heng, adviser to the Automobile Importer and Exporter Association and chairman of diversified motor group Prime.

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:48 Why the industry experts say that it is the private-hire fleet owners that are driving up the COE.

7:40 We appeal to have a “lock-in period” for car ownership like it is with HDB flats.

12:35 Car rental companies are having it too easy.

21:45 How the industry appealed for changes to the COE system in 2012 for taxis.

23:30 Why cars will become even more expensive in 2024.

28:00 Are there good bargains for vehicles in the market today?

Read more: https://str.sg/iGK9

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow COE Watch Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2

Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqgu

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ

Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!