Should the COE system be revamped?

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums have doubled from what they were a year ago with expectations that they will continue to rise. This translates to higher vehicle prices.
To understand what is driving up COE prices and what can be done about it, host Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with two motor industry veterans - Mr Neo Thiam Ting, President of Singapore Vehicle Traders Association, and Mr Neo Nam Heng, adviser to the Automobile Importer and Exporter Association and chairman of diversified motor group Prime.
Highlights (click/tap above):
5:48 Why the industry experts say that it is the private-hire fleet owners that are driving up the COE.
7:40 We appeal to have a “lock-in period” for car ownership like it is with HDB flats.
12:35 Car rental companies are having it too easy.
21:45 How the industry appealed for changes to the COE system in 2012 for taxis.
23:30 Why cars will become even more expensive in 2024.
28:00 Are there good bargains for vehicles in the market today?
Read more: https://str.sg/iGK9
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow COE Watch Podcast here:
Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2
Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqgu
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G
Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ
Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!