Shorter, more festive Great Singapore Sale kicks off today

The Great Singapore Sale kicks off today and will be five weeks long - ending on July 28 - instead of 10.

But it hopes to pack a bigger punch in a shorter time.

Renamed GSS: Experience Singapore, the sale promises to be more like a festival, with an interactive fashion show, a pop-up market on Orchard Road with over 40 stalls, and screenings of short films made by Temasek Polytechnic students.

GSS activities will also expand into Kampong Glam, with a showcase of traditional fashion, a handicraft bazaar and a flea market for vintage and pre-loved clothing.