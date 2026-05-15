Short, thundery showers, warm weather expected in Singapore till end of May

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Short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons for the last two weeks of May.

SINGAPORE - Short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons for the rest of May, said the weatherman on May 15.

These are expected to extend into the evening occasionally.

The rest of the month is set to be warm.

Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Total rainfall for the last two weeks of May is forecast to be near the long-term average across most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with a high of about 35 deg C on a few days.

In its review of the weather in the first fortnight of May, the Met Service said inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore, with winds generally light and variable in direction.

Thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days during this period.

A regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over many parts of Singapore in the evening on May 8.

The highest daily total rainfall for the fortnight, 114.6mm , was recorded around Tampines on that day.

“Although it rained on most days during the first half of the month, there were still some warm days,” the Met Service said.

A maximum temperature of at least 34 deg C was recorded on six days during this period.

The highest daily temperature was 35.1 deg C , recorded in Paya Lebar on May 2.

Most parts of the island recorded above-average rainfall in the first half of May 2026.

The area around Paya Lebar registered rainfall of 189 per cent above average, and the area around Bedok North registered rainfall of 14 per cent below average, the weatherman said.