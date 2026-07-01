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Short, thundery showers expected in S’pore in first half of July but drier conditions may kick in

Localised thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on several days in the first two weeks of July. However, drier conditions are forecast in the second week of the month.

SINGAPORE – Short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on several days in the first half of July, though drier conditions could kick in later on.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 1 , said there could be localised thundery showers in the late mornings and afternoons in the first fortnight.

However, there could be a few dry and occasionally windy days in the second week of the month.

South-west monsoon conditions are set to prevail in Singapore and across the surrounding region, with winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west, said the weatherman.

In addition, sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn and early morning hours on one or two days .

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of July is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island .

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days .

However, the mercury could rise slightly above 34 deg C on days with less cloud cover , MSS said, adding that there may also be some warm and humid nights of above 28 deg C.

In a review of the weather in past fortnight, the Met Service said south-west monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and winds blew mostly from the south-east or south-west.

This period was marked by wet weather , with thundery showers over parts of the Republic on most days, it said.

Old Choa Chu Kang Road saw the highest daily total rainfall during this period, with 88mm of rain recorded on June 17 .

On that day, there were heavy thundery showers over the northern and western parts of the Republic in the late morning and early afternoon.

The daily maximum temperature in the past fortnight ranged between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

The highest daily temperature of 34.6 deg C was recorded at Pulau Ubin on June 27 .

Most of the Republic, apart from the central and north-eastern regions , recorded above average rainfall in the last two weeks of June.

Rainfall in the area around Admiralty was 89 per cent above average . In contrast, the area around Lower Pierce Reservoir registered rainfall of 54 per cent below average.

In May, the Met Service and the National Environment Agency said that there is an increased risk of the Republic being affected by haze from June to October, as El Nino is expected to develop and coincide with another climate phenomenon, the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Warmer and drier conditions are also expected in the coming months due to both climate phenomena.

Singapore experienced an El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole together in 2015 – resulting in one of the region’s most severe haze crises on record – with rainfall from June to September that year about 35 per cent below the long-term average.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole is one of the three phases of the Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon, alongside the neutral and negative phases.

Singapore experienced its last heatwave in April 2016.

The two authorities said the 28 government agencies under the Haze Task Force are ready to implement measures if air quality here is affected by transboundary haze.