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The daily maximum temperatures in the first fortnight of June are likely to range from 33 deg C to 34 deg C.

SINGAPORE – Short and thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on some days in the late morning and early afternoon in the first fortnight of June, said the weatherman.

The first half of the month is likely to be warm, with maximum temperatures forecast to exceed 33 deg C.

In an update on June 2, the Meteorological Service Singapore said the first fortnight of June is also expected to have widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and early morning on a few days, brought about by Sumatra squalls.

Winds over the island are forecast to strengthen and blow from the south-east or south-west during this period as the south-west monsoon sets in over the region, added the Met Service.

The south-west monsoon typically extends into September and is generally a drier season than other times of the year, said the weatherman.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of June is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperatures during this period are likely to range from 33 deg C to 34 deg C . On some days, the daily maximum temperature may reach around 35 deg C when there is less cloud coverage.

Nights are likely to be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28 deg C on several nights, said the Met Service.

In a review of the past fortnight, the Met Service said thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days. The Sumatra squall also brought thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore in the pre-dawn and morning hours on a few days.

The last two weeks of May saw inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over the island and the surrounding region, with winds generally light and variable in direction, added the weatherman. On some days, the winds shifted to blow from the south-east or south-west, it said.

May 16 saw the highest rainfall recorded in the second fortnight of the month, with 102.4mm of rainfall recorded in Tuas South . That morning saw heavy thundery showers over many areas, brought about by the regional convergence of winds, said the Met Service.

The second half of May was warm, with daily maximum temperatures during that period above 33 deg C on most days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.7 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on May 20 .

During this period, the eastern, southern and south-western parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall, while the other parts recorded mostly below-average rainfall, said the Met Service.

The area around Sentosa registered 94 per cent above average rainfall, while the area around Jurong West registered rainfall levels 34 per cent below average.