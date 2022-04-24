Shopping haven once more? Singapore retailers innovate to woo shoppers, tourists

Lendlease is bolstering its portfolio at 313@somerset, including Puma’s first South-east Asia flagship store in June. PHOTO: LENDLEASE
The portfolio includes food and beverage, lifestyle and fashion brands. PHOTO: LENDLEASE
SINGAPORE - Singapore's biggest sale event will make a comeback in September as crowds return to the malls, while retailers roll out online-to-offline promotions, sustainability credentials, new brands and experiences to get their cash registers ringing again.

Singapore Retailers Association executive director Rose Tong said GSS: Experience Singapore, the national shopping event, will be "back with a vengeance" both online and offline from Sept 9 to Oct 10. Formerly known as The Great Singapore Sale, it went mostly online in the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

