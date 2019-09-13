Shopping and entertainment at Indian expo

Visitors to the Singapore International Indian Expo 2019, which opened yesterday, got to check out a wide variety of wares such as textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, food and traditional Indian apparel. They were also treated to a performance by dancers from the Singapore Malayalee Association yesterday. Organised by Singapore Press Holdings newspapers tabla! and Tamil Murasu, together with event management company De Ideaz, the expo features over 120 exhibitors from India and South-east Asia. It is being held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre until Sunday.