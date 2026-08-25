Straitstimes.com header logo

DBS brings PayLah! campaign back with up to $3 cashback on 17 Saturdays

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The campaign will run for 17 Saturdays, with 2.7 million cashback rewards available in total.

The campaign will run for 17 Saturdays, with 2.7 million cashback rewards available in total.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

avatar-alt

Rhea Yasmine

  • DBS and POSB cardholders can get up to $3 cashback at heartland shops, hawker stalls, and wet markets on Saturdays from Aug 29 to Dec 19, with 2.7 million rewards available.
  • The PayLah! SGD 3 campaign is part of DBS's $10 million support to help Singaporeans with cost pressures and encourages spending at neighbourhood businesses.
  • In 2025, 36% of cashback users were seniors or low-income earners, and merchants saw a 50% rise in Saturday earnings from PayLah! transactions, surpassing previous growth.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Customers who use DBS PayLah! at heartland shops, wet markets and hawker centres will be able to enjoy up to $3 cashback on Saturdays from Aug 29 to Dec 19.

The first 160,000 shoppers on those days can enjoy the discounts at participating merchants, said DBS on Aug 25.

This is the fourth year of the bank’s PayLah! SGD 3 campaign.

It will run for 17 Saturdays – five weeks longer than in 2025 – with 2.7 million cashback rewards available in total, marking an increase of around 40 per cent, said DBS.

The bank added that the cashback is part of the DBS Saturday Savings programme, under the bank’s $10 million support measures announced earlier in 2026 to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures.

The programme began in July with $3 off eggs and rice every Saturday at Sheng Siong and Giant supermarkets islandwide for customers paying with eligible DBS and POSB credit or debit cards.

To date, customers have made more than 440,000 redemptions, collectively saving more than $1.3 million, DBS said.

Calvin Ong, DBS Singapore’s head of the consumer banking group, said the PayLah! SGD 3 campaign will help make essential spending a little lighter for customers.

“It also encourages more to support our neighbourhood businesses, allowing the benefits to flow back into the heartland communities we serve,” he added.

The campaign, aimed at helping customers manage rising everyday expenses, was introduced in 2023 for hawker meals. In 2024, it was expanded to wet markets, coffee shops and heartland shops.

Today, half of all scan to pay transactions using PayLah! are for food and groceries at heartland shops and hawker stalls, said DBS.

Of those who redeemed cashback rewards in 2025, 36 per cent were senior citizens, earned less than $2,500 a month, or both.

Participating hawkers, wet market stallholders and heartland merchants also recorded a 50 per cent increase in Saturday earnings from PayLah! transactions in 2025, exceeding the 40 per cent growth achieved during a similar cashback campaign in 2024.

More on this topic
DBS rolls out $3 grocery discounts; Desmond Lee hopes more businesses complement govt efforts
Entertainment perks pay off for Singapore banks in card spending, sign-ups
See more on

Singapore

DBS

Hawker centres

Hawker food

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.