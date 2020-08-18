Shoppers trickling back to Geylang malls, but sales remain low

There is good news and bad news for traders in Geylang.

Shoppers have returned since phase two of Singapore's reopening, but not in sufficient numbers, with sales a far cry from that of pre-Covid-19 days.

Business owners at Joo Chiat Complex and Tanjong Katong Complex told Malay-language daily Berita Harian on Sunday that regulations constraining functions such as weddings and festivals were among the reasons for the low footfall in the area.

Mr Huang Jianhui, 36, managing partner of Bewa Fashion, said sales for its ready-to-wear clothing and sewing services have fallen by about 50 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Like a number of businesses at the two centres, Bewa Fashion has taken to introducing new lines to boost sales.

At the beginning of phase two, it started selling reusable masks with lace and satin lining.

The masks received positive response from walk-in customers and online.

"Mask sales help support weak sales of our clothing. We are investing more time and energy in designing new masks in the short term," Mr Huang said.

He added that the current measures, which restrict people coming together for functions such as weddings, meant that there was less demand for custom clothing and tailoring.

Another store, Bimla, has turned to promotions to attract customers.

Joo Chiat Complex, which is usually crowded during the weekends, has been unusually quiet during the pandemic. At Tanjong Katong Complex, the number of customers visiting the mall has reportedly declined by about 60 per cent.

Shopkeepers interviewed by Berita Harian said that unless the situation changes, it would be difficult to maintain their businesses.

Mr Awie Shohod, 60, who runs Adam's Barbershop at Tanjong Katong Complex, said: "There are some businesses here that cannot survive and eventually have to close. It will be difficult for us to get customers all day."

New store owners have suffered the brunt of the pandemic.

Ms Nur Haryani Jamaluddin, 32, said the Government enforced the circuit breaker just before she opened a boutique on the second floor of Tanjong Katong Complex. Like other businesses, she has tried to spur sales by going online.

One shopkeeper, who did not want to be identified, told The Straits Times that the easing of restrictions at Geylang Serai Market has brought back some customers to the nearby shopping complexes.

Weekday entry restrictions to the market were eased last Thursday after the authorities noted a reduction in weekday queues.

It was one of four popular wet markets where entry was restricted based on the last digit of a shopper's NRIC number.

The market, which witnessed long queues ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May, was on the Ministry of Health's list of places visited by Covid-19 patients in early June.