Shoppers to get discounts on FairPrice house-brand items for 12 weeks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FairPrice house-brand products such as rice, facial tissue and frozen processed foods will be discounted by up to 36 per cent.

SINGAPORE – FairPrice shoppers can enjoy discounts on popular supermarket house-brand products from March 19 to June 10 .

Throughout the 12-week period, shoppers will be able to buy FairPrice house-brand products such as rice, facial tissue and frozen processed foods at discounts of up to 36 per cent.

Different products will be offered each week. For instance, in the first week, FairPrice house-brand canola oil, bacon, kitchen towels and facial tissue will be among the products on offer.

FairPrice said its own brands comprise over 3,500 products that are typically priced between 10 per cent and 15 per cent cheaper than branded alternatives.

The discounts are part of the supermarket chain’s FairPrice Best Sellers for Less campaign, which has been brought back to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar further against the current backdrop of economic uncertainty and rising costs, FairPrice Group said in a statement on March 19.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said FairPrice hopes to repay Singaporeans for the trust they place in its own brands and to assure them that it is committed to keeping quality staples affordable during times of uncertainty.

The FairPrice Best Sellers for Less campaign started in 2025 as part of efforts to celebrate SG60, Singapore’s 60th year of independence.