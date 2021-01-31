Shoppers can redeem rewards, find products and services at Oasis Terraces in Punggol with new HDB app

SINGAPORE - Those who buy from shops at HDB shopping complex Oasis Terraces in Punggol can now use an app to redeem points that can be exchanged for items such as parking credits and gifts as part of a pilot initiative.

They can also use the app, ShopperLink, to access a comprehensive directory that lists the shops and services that are available in the mall, view products and services offered by retailers, as well find out about ongoing events and programmes in the mall.

"This will help heartland retailers to transform their business models, keep pace with the evolving retail landscape, and provide more personalised services to shoppers," said the Housing Board in a statement on Sunday (Jan 31), adding that the move to roll out the app was made in response to feedback gathered from heartland retailers in 2019.

Another app, RetailerLink, will complement the ShopperLink app. HDB shops can upload their product and service offerings on the app, and use a chat function to respond to customers' inquiries, among other things. New functions will eventually be added, said HDB, such as those that enable shop owners to book event space and access reports on sales data.

So far, about 90 per cent of the 104 shops at Oasis Terraces, a new-generation neighbourhood centre, are using the app to showcase their products and services, said HDB.

It added that the plan is to expand the app's use to other HDB shopping complexes, such as Canberra Plaza in Sembawang and Buangkok Square.

ShopperLink is available for download on the Apple App and the Google Play stores. "We invite retailers and shoppers to share their feedback with us, to help us in refining the apps for better user experience subsequently," said HDB.

Ms Jandy Foo, 44, a shop manager at Tampopo, a Japanese restaurant at Oasis Terraces, said the reward programme is easy to use on the app. Shoppers just have to take a picture of their receipt and upload it, and it will then be converted into points.

"Not many people know that we have an outlet in Punggol, so (the app) is also a good way to reach out to a wider group of customers. We can also list promotions like weekday lunch deals on the app."