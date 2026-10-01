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Shoppers can get cheaper chicken and eggs at FairPrice supermarkets until Dec 31

The discount applies to selected eggs and frozen chicken, and customers can buy up to two of each product.

SINGAPORE – Until Dec 31, consumers can purchase selected chicken and egg products at lower prices across more than 100 FairPrice supermarkets.

In a press release on Oct 1, FairPrice Group said it is also extending discounts on selected fruits and vegetables until the end of 2026, giving customers more savings across their grocery basket.

During this period, customers can purchase a tray of Dasoon Fresh Eggs (30 eggs) for $4.95 and 1kg of Seara Frozen Chicken – Griller for $2.50, the group said.

Each customer is limited to two trays of the eggs and two packs of the frozen chicken.

Promotional prices are available only at FairPrice supermarkets, excluding FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Online.

Both items will be offered at their lowest prices since 2021, FairPrice Group said, adding that the prices are part of a year-end initiative to deliver over $2.5 million in savings to customers while keeping everyday sources of protein affordable.

“Chicken and eggs are daily staples for most Singapore households, and we want to give customers greater certainty that these essentials will remain within reach,” said Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FairPrice Group.

“We have partnered with our suppliers to increase the supply of chicken and eggs, allowing us to lower prices and commit to holding them through the end of the year.”

The lowered chicken and egg prices come on the back of discounts for lower-income Singaporeans announced in September, in which blue and orange CHAS card holders can enjoy 6% off their grocery purchases until Jan 1.

Earlier in 2026, FairPrice Group froze prices on all chilled pork and selected seafood and vegetables during the Chinese New Year period.

This was followed by price freezes on more than 500 essentials from April to August, when global uncertainty arose from the Iran war.

According to the group, it has committed more than $7.5 million in 2026 to help customers save on daily essentials.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: “Workers and their families continue to feel the pressures of rising costs, and what matters is practical support that makes a difference to their daily lives.

“FairPrice Group’s commitment to lower and hold prices on everyday staples such as chicken and eggs will help ease the load at the dinner table.”