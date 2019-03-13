Shop while you walk to Sentosa

Visitors taking the pedestrian route into Sentosa from VivoCity will now be able to shop for a range of souvenirs, snacks and skincare products round the clock, with the launch of 35 vending machines along the Sentosa Boardwalk yesterday. Local cocktails and craft beers, bak kwa by Fragrance and souvenirs created by students from Pathlight School are among the options along the 670m boardwalk. Royal Vending, the company behind the initiative, said a majority of vendors are using the machines as a retail channel for the first time.