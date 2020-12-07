Shop for holiday gifts and fulfil wishlists from non-profits on Amazon.sg

While the year has been tough for many people, it’s been even harder for the less privileged. But musician Nathan Hartono is helping to make some underprivileged children happy this Christmas.

He is collaborating with Amazon Singapore to raise awareness for the Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist campaign. He joins other celebrities worldwide as part of Amazon's global effort to support non-profits in more than 10 countries this festive season.

The Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist campaign allows shoppers to purchase essential items and gifts for non-profits. Each organisation has a curated wishlist of essential items that they are most in need of, which includes the quantity needed for each item and what it will be used for. Click here to check out how you can donate to your favourite non-profit and cause via Amazon.

Purchase items from its wishlist on Amazon.sg/NPOwishlist, such as milk powder and diapers for chronically ill children under Club Rainbow; rice, peanut butter, cereal and canned food for The Food Bank Singapore; or assessment books, learning resources and stationery for Children’s Wishing Well and Singapore Children’s Society, which help needy kids.

Animal lovers can also support animal shelter SOSD by purchasing dog food and supplements.

The whole process is clear and transparent as shoppers can simply choose what they want to buy and the gifts will be delivered directly to the non-profits.

“I've had the pleasure of working with various children's non-profits over the years such as Club Rainbow and Children's Wishing Well. Collaborating with Amazon's Delivering Smiles initiative means so much. Especially after the year that we've had, families can use all the support they can get,” says Hartono.

Other non-profits supported under this campaign include New Hope Community Services, Singapore Red Cross, Arc Children's Centre, Blessings in a Bag, SHINE, and the Singapore Association for the Deaf.

The Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist campaign is an initiative by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre’s Company of Good.



Amazon will deliver the items that you purchase from the wishlists directly to the organisations. PHOTO: THE FOOD BANK SINGAPORE





Your purchase from the wishlist ensures that organisations directly receive the essential items they need, such as food supplies. PHOTO: THE FOOD BANK SINGAPORE



Dr Sashikumar Ganapathy, president, Club Rainbow (Singapore), says: “Through this meaningful initiative, we hope that members of the community can embrace this vulnerable group with their much-needed care and support. The items listed on our wishlist fulfil critical needs such as milk powder and diapers, as well as school supplies, which would be useful when school reopens.”

Join Nathan Hartono in delivering smiles to the children at Children’s Wishing Well

An active supporter of non-profits throughout the years, Hartono enjoys engaging with young beneficiaries.

This year, in addition to the wishlist campaign, he is collaborating with Amazon.sg and Children’s Wishing Well on the Amazon Playmakers initiative, which has donated hundreds of toys and books to the non-profit and its beneficiaries.

As part of the initiative, he and a few children unboxed some of the presents together and shared their thoughts to inspire your holiday gift shopping.



A child from the Children’s Wishing Well unwrapping her Christmas gift with Nathan Hartono. PHOTO: AMAZON SINGAPORE



Ms Joanna Tan, chief executive officer, Children's Wishing Well, says: “While some of us are privileged, others just need an opportunity to get themselves out of the poverty trap and fulfil their fullest potential in life. Children's Wishing Well is honoured to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of Amazon's wonderful initiative, and we hope that this project will nurture a more caring and inclusive society.”

Says Mr Henry Low, Amazon Singapore’s country manager: “Charitable organisations in Singapore serve a vital role in our community. Amazon is proud to expand our wishlist campaign in Singapore to benefit more non-profits, their beneficiaries, especially underprivileged children, and the local community as we work through the challenges of a global pandemic together.”

In addition to the hundreds of toys and books, Amazon Singapore has donated $20,000 to Children’s Wishing Well, all part of its pledge to donate $5 to Children’s Wishing Well for every $50 spent on items purchased from the non-profit’s Gift Guides.

The donation is a part of Amazon’s global efforts to support over one thousand non-profits around the world by donating millions of the items they need to help their communities and deliver smiles along the way.