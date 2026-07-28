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Shooting stars set to streak across Singapore’s sky on July 29 and 30

Members of the public waiting for the Perseid meteor shower at Changi Bay Point on Aug 13, 2023. No special equipment is required to view the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which will coincide with a full moon on July 29, 2026.

SINGAPORE – Look up at the night skies on July 29 and 30, and you might just catch a glimpse of shooting stars streaking across Singapore.

The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is set to make its annual appearance and peak on those two days, said the Science Centre Observatory in a statement.

Under ideal viewing conditions, observers can see up to 25 meteors an hour , though actual numbers here are usually lower due to light pollution and weather conditions. As the shower’s peak coincides with the full moon on July 29, some meteors may be obscured by the Moon’s brightness.

The ideal time to catch the meteor shower in Singapore is between 2am and 5.30am , if skies are clear, the observatory said. The best views are expected from dark, open areas such as parks, beaches or reservoirs.

While no special equipment is required to view the phenomenon, viewers should avoid looking at bright screens before observing and are recommended to allow 20 minutes to 30 minutes for their eyes to adjust to the darkness for the best chance of spotting meteors.

The observatory added that the best viewing locations are areas with minimal artificial lighting and an unobstructed view of the sky.

In Singapore, suitable locations include parks, beaches and reservoirs that are away from city lights, such as East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, West Coast Park, Marina Barrage or the Southern Ridges.

Delta Aquariids draws its name from the constellation Aquarius.

During its peak, Earth passes through a stream of dust and debris left in the wake of Comet 96P/Machholz Complex . These tiny particles burn up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, creating the bright streaks of light commonly known as “shooting stars”.

The next major meteor shower visible from Singapore after the Delta Aquariids is the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks around Aug 12 to 13.