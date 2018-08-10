The show's third act was a shimmering splendour of gold and red. Called Our Spirit, Our Strength, it symbolised the perseverance and determination of Singaporeans.

This was summed up with an eye-catching dance performance by the Singapore Soka Association, with about 650 dancers wowing the audience with their costume changes.

The performers' gold costumes turned red in the blink of an eye as they effortlessly sashayed across the stage to create formations - such as that of a house.

The choreography was crafted by dance instructor Yeo Bee Loon, 40. The theme of the act resonated deeply with Ms Yeo, as she dedicated at least five days a week since the start of the year to planning and training for the performance.

Besides having to juggle the commitment with her irregular working hours and her role as a mother to a seven-year-old daughter, Ms Yeo is also looking after her ill father.

But her role in the National Day Parade is one she cherishes. "It is fun but challenging. I tell my daughter that it is important to contribute, and I am glad for the full support of my family," she said.

Destiny

93 Age of oldest participant in the parade, veteran violinist Julai Tan

650 Number of performers in the Singapore Soka Association's dance piece, choreographed by dance instructor Yeo Bee Loon.

EVERLASTING COUNTRY

I wish for Singapore to grow, live long and be an everlasting country.

RAYDEN KWEK, a 10-year-old pupil, who was with his parents Doris Lim, 40, and Ronny Kwek, 47, who are both in the IT industry. It was Rayden's first time watching the parade live.

RACIAL HARMONY

I wish for Singapore to be more prosperous, and that there will continue to be harmony among the different races.

STUDENT SYAFIQAH FAIZUL, 18, who was at the parade with her mother Sutinah Sujaair and grandfather Sujaair Ali. The last time they attended the NDP was at the old National Stadium.

PARENT’S HOPE

I hope that Singapore will continue to be a successful and peaceful place where my children can grow up in.

MRS NEETHU AGARWAL, 34, with her son Arjun Bhandari, three, and her friend’s son Vihaan Singhvi, four, outside Victoria Theatre, while waiting for the fireworks.

SG100 AND BEYOND

Singapore is 53 years old and it's a miracle we survived against all odds. My wish is (that) we will be celebrating SG100 and more, so my boy and my boy's boys will continue to see this miracle.

MR WILLIAM CHOW, 45, an IT manager, who attended the parade with his son Samuel, mother Lilie and younger sister Agnes.

PROSPEROUS FUTURE

My wish for Singapore is that we continue to prosper. I also hope we will be happy with what we have at the moment and teach our children that.

MR RUSTOM GHADIALI, 80, and his wife Shirin, 65, who took their grandson Shaan Shetty, 14, for a family outing at NDP.