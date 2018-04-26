She's there for stray cats

This is the first in a weekly series in which The Straits Times Picture Desk partners Samsung to capture moments of The Good that People Do.

Every night for the past 23 years, Madam Law Mui Eng, 60, has spent two to three hours bringing food to about 30 stray cats in Clementi.

She purchases up to 40 cans of premium cat food with her own money daily and lays them out in paper plates or recycled fliers at void decks - a routine she has kept up since 1995.

After witnessing 11 strays being taken away to be put down, Madam Law took it upon herself to ensure that the felines in her neighbourhood never go to sleep hungry.

After their meal, the cats lie comfortably around Madam Law, who talks to them and strokes them.

"Cats are part of society. I'm just doing my part to make their lives worthwhile," she said.

