‘She’s out after the storm’: Cold Moon shines despite Singapore’s rainy weather

SINGAPORE - The rain and clouds on Dec 4 could not dim the glow of 2025’s final supermoon later in the day, as astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to share their images of the phenomenon.

The Cold Moon lit up Singapore’s night skies following a wet afternoon, where the heaviest rainfall of 113.4mm was recorded in western Singapore between 1.45pm and 3.25pm, sparking flash floods in four locations .

The amount of rainfall lies within the top 2 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978, according to national water agency PUB.

The Cold Moon was the third super full moon, following the Beaver Moon in November and the Harvest Moon in October.

Facebook user Billy Tan posted a photograph of the supermoon amid the clouds, with the caption: “She’s out after the storm.”

Straits Times reader A. Kannan said he was relieved that the moon was clearly visible for about two hours in Woodlands, as the skies were overcast in the evening as the moon was rising.

The 60-year-old public servant added that “this moon is special as it is the last supermoon of 2025”.

According to Mr A. Kannan, the moon was clearly visible for about two hours in Woodlands. PHOTO: A KANNAN

Mr Quek Song Chye posted a picture on Facebook of the moon against the National Gallery Singapore’s dome roof. In his caption, he said the moon was photographed at 6.38am on Dec 5.

According to timeanddate.com, the Cold Moon reached full illumination at 7.14am on Dec 5.

A full illumination marks the exact moment when the moon, earth and sun are aligned, with the moon appearing completely lit by the sun’s rays.