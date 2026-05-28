Sheng Siong doubles discounts for blue, orange CHAS card holders at all 88 outlets in June

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Blue Chas card holders can use the enhanced discount on Thursdays while orange Chas card holders can use it on Fridays.

SINGAPORE – Lower-income Singaporeans can get double the discounts on purchases at all 88 Sheng Siong supermarkets islandwide in the month of June.

The supermarket chain said in a statement on May 28 that it will raise the discount enjoyed by blue and orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) card holders to 8 per cent from the current 4 per cent.

Blue Chas card holders can use the enhanced discount on Thursdays while orange Chas card holders can use it on Fridays.

Sheng Siong first introduced the discount scheme for blue Chas card holders in March 2025 and orange Chas card holders in January 2026. The scheme, which was slated to end in June 2026, will now be extended to December 31, 2026.

This means that from July to December 2026, blue and orange Chas card holders will be entitled to a 4 per cent discount.

“This extension aims to continue supporting households in managing day-to-day expenses amid cost-of-living pressures, as part of the group’s broader efforts to help families cope with rising living costs,” said Sheng Siong.

With the Government bringing forward the $500 CDC vouchers originally set for January 2027 to June 2026 to help Singaporeans cope with higher costs arising from the Middle East conflict, Sheng Siong is also introducing special promotions for CDC voucher users from June 1 to July 6.

Customers who spend $20 in a single receipt using CDC vouchers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected products, including everyday staples such as eggs and rice.

Sheng Siong Group chief executive Lim Hock Chee said: “We know many families continue to keep a close eye on their daily expenses. The enhanced CHAS discount is a meaningful effort on our part to support households and help our customers make every dollar go a little further.”

“By extending the CHAS discount through 2026, we also hope families can continue benefiting from these savings,” Mr Lim added.

Senior citizens also enjoy a 4 per cent discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In 2025, Sheng Siong provided about $7.5 million in savings to customers through its senior citizen and Chas blue and orange discount schemes.

Households with a monthly income per person ranging from $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible to apply for the orange card. Households with a monthly income per person of $1,500 and below can apply for the blue card.