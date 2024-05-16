Shedding labels for a better life

Mr Andrew Ho Shu Siang’s life took a downturn at the age of 13 when he was expelled from secondary school, setting off a chain of events that led to the next decade of his life collapsing like a house of cards.

However, the 30-year-old has now turned his life around and will be taking part in The New Charis Mission’s Unlabelled Run on May 18 at OCBC Square. In its sixth year, the run aims to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of prejudicial labels and promote their removal.

But it was a long journey of about a decade for him to get to this point.

The period of time was marked by crime and consequences, each marking a deeper plunge into darkness.

After he was expelled from secondary school for smoking, glue-sniffing and truancy among other things, he was caught shoplifting and sent to what is now called The Salvation Army Gracehaven for two years.

However, his behaviour did not improve in the hostel.

He ran away from the hostel twice in the first month and continued to misbehave. Eventually, the then 14-year-old was sent to complete his remaining sentence of 18 months in the Singapore Boys’ Home.

Looking back, Mr Ho thinks he was moved to the boys’ home as it was seen as an effective deterrent.

Young Andrew had been left to his own devices from about age six, when his father suddenly died. His mother had to work long hours to make enough to care for him, his sibling and her elderly parents.

Throughout his school years, Andrew was labelled “problem child”, “stupid”, “lazy”, and “naughty” by teachers and peers. These words stuck and became part of his identity.

Mr Ho said: “I was neglected at home and at that age, I couldn’t articulate to my mother that I needed it. She was also always working. I didn’t realise that my mother was physically and emotionally in pain (until much later).”

Mr Ho recalled the Boys’ Home being “harder”, partly because fighting among the 14 to 18-year-olds was a common occurrence. On top of that, being confined was hard for him to deal with.

“(Unlike the hostel), I was stuck in the home for 24 hours. There was no freedom and it felt like a prison. I became more violent and got into more trouble.”

After completing the 18 months, he “just wanted to be with his friends” as he was “looking for fun”.

Within two months of being released, he got more recalcitrant. At the age of 15, he started taking hard drugs.