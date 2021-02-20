She took a year off for sake of mental health

Taking a full year off while preparing for the A levels would be unimaginable for most students.

But it was necessary for the mental health of 20-year-old Megan Chan, a former Yishun Innova Junior College student, who received her examination results with the rest of her cohort yesterday.

"I think I was a bit of a perfectionist, wanting everything to be well, and school with all the pressure of exams provided a situation that was not ideal," said Megan, who suffered from anxiety and panic attacks.

"With the heightened anxiety, listening and understanding whatever was being taught were even harder, so it really affected my studies," she said.

With the support of her school and parents, Megan decided to take a year off after her first year of junior college, spending the time reading and working on her physical and emotional health.

"I just felt lost and without direction, but being able to have the control and independence to plan my days was really good for me," she said.

After taking care of herself that year, she decided to complete her A-level studies.

She wanted to prove to herself that she could achieve what she had set out to do, and she also wanted to make her parents proud.

Yesterday, she received 80 out of a possible 90 rank points, a result that she said she and her family are happy with.

Megan, who has been working part-time at a child support centre, plans to pursue either social sciences or business-related studies in university.