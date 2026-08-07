The TLDR: After the Covid-19 pandemic derailed her plans for a career in musical theatre, Sheryl Danielle Eng enrolled at ITE despite already holding a diploma. At 27, she graduated as valedictorian (Diploma) of ITE’s Class of 2026 and received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma.

Sheryl Danielle Eng, who was valedictorian of diploma graduates from the Class of 2026, delivering her valedictory speech during ITE’s graduation ceremony on July 22.

SINGAPORE – When Sheryl Danielle Eng graduated from secondary school in 2015 with a raw L1R5 score of seven points, enrolling at the Institute of Technical Education six years later was the last thing she imagined.

Yet 11 years later, the now 27-year-old was named Valedictorian (Diploma) from ITE’s Class of 2026. She also received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) in Event Management as well as the ITE-SkillsFuture Lifelong Learning Award on July 22.