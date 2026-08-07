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She switched paths to find her flair in events management

The TLDR: After the Covid-19 pandemic derailed her plans for a career in musical theatre, Sheryl Danielle Eng enrolled at ITE despite already holding a diploma. At 27, she graduated as valedictorian (Diploma) of ITE’s Class of 2026 and received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma.

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Sheryl Danielle Eng, 27, who was valedictorian of diploma graduates from the Class of 2026, delivering her valedictory speech during ITE’s graduation ceremony on July 22.

Sheryl Danielle Eng, who was valedictorian of diploma graduates from the Class of 2026, delivering her valedictory speech during ITE’s graduation ceremony on July 22.

PHOTO: ITE

Leung Ka Yan

  • Sheryl Danielle Eng switched from pursuing musical theatre to event management after Covid-19 halted the performing arts industry and she was retrenched from Universal Studios Singapore.
  • She enrolled at ITE at age 27, excelled as valedictorian and earned the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma in Event Management.
  • Eng now works as a junior manager organising international conferences and plans to pursue a part-time marketing degree, valuing her unique learning journey and experience.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – When Sheryl Danielle Eng graduated from secondary school in 2015 with a raw L1R5 score of seven points, enrolling at the Institute of Technical Education six years later was the last thing she imagined.

Yet 11 years later, the now 27-year-old was named Valedictorian (Diploma) from ITE’s Class of 2026. She also received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) in Event Management as well as the ITE-SkillsFuture Lifelong Learning Award on July 22.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.