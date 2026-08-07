She switched paths to find her flair in events management
The TLDR: After the Covid-19 pandemic derailed her plans for a career in musical theatre, Sheryl Danielle Eng enrolled at ITE despite already holding a diploma. At 27, she graduated as valedictorian (Diploma) of ITE’s Class of 2026 and received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma.
Leung Ka Yan
- Sheryl Danielle Eng switched from pursuing musical theatre to event management after Covid-19 halted the performing arts industry and she was retrenched from Universal Studios Singapore.
- She enrolled at ITE at age 27, excelled as valedictorian and earned the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma in Event Management.
- Eng now works as a junior manager organising international conferences and plans to pursue a part-time marketing degree, valuing her unique learning journey and experience.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – When Sheryl Danielle Eng graduated from secondary school in 2015 with a raw L1R5 score of seven points, enrolling at the Institute of Technical Education six years later was the last thing she imagined.
Yet 11 years later, the now 27-year-old was named Valedictorian (Diploma) from ITE’s Class of 2026. She also received the Gold Course Medal for her Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) in Event Management as well as the ITE-SkillsFuture Lifelong Learning Award on July 22.