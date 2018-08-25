She quit bank job and found calling in social service

She was rising through the ranks working in treasury services at a local bank.

But in her heart, Ms Ng Ling Ling knew this wasn't her calling in life. At age 29, she followed her heart and joined the social service sector.

Growing up in a three-room Housing Board flat in Hougang and seeing some neighbours around her struggle with problems such as drug abuse and gambling, she felt she could do more to help.

In 2001, she joined the National Council of Social Service, where she eventually became the managing director of Community Chest, the council's fund-raising arm, and helped raise millions for charity.

Yesterday, she was named Woman of the Year by women's magazine Her World for her work in guiding Community Chest (ComChest).

Said Ms Ng of her move into social services: "At the age of 29, I said then: This is the time to be bold, this is the time to go for what is in your heart, so follow your heart and take a big step of faith."

Now 46, she held the position of Community Chest's managing director from 2013 to June this year.

Yesterday, Ms Ng, who is married with a son, 10, was presented the award by President Halimah Yacob at the Shangri-La Hotel, during a gala dinner attended by about 280 people.

Her World, a monthly women's magazine published by SPH Magazines, has been giving out the Woman of the Year award since 1991 to recognise women with outstanding achievements that have been noticed by the public and have earned them wide respect. Past recipients include Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee and Madam Halimah.

Industrial designer Olivia Lee, 33, was awarded the Her World Young Woman Achiever Award.

This year's judging panel was helmed by businesswoman Jennie Chua, who was Her World Woman of the Year in 1999. The team of seven judges included Hype Records director Ken Lim and The Straits Times senior writer Wong Kim Hoh.

Said Ms Chua of Ms Ng: "As Singapore's chief fund-raiser, Ling Ling has been instrumental in guiding Community Chest's efforts to make Singaporeans kinder."

Ms Ng's achievements in ComChest include helping to raise a record $800 million in donations under the Care and Share movement in 2015. She also led her team to increase the organisation's average annual donations from $40 million to $50 million. She also headed efforts to secure donations for the Enabling Village, a community space dedicated to integrating people with disabilities into society.

Ms Ng has moved to the Ministry of Health as director of community engagement and head of projects in future primary care.

The award came as a surprise to her, said Ms Ng, as her former colleagues did not tell her that they were nominating her.

"Growing up as a rather shy and introverted girl in a simple family, living in a small flat for most of my life, I would have hardly imagined being here... today to receive this award and being counted in the list of women achievers whom I greatly admire," she said. "I hope this award will encourage more of my fellow Singaporeans to play a part in creating a caring and inclusive society, where no one is left behind."