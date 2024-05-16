She plans trips, designs rooms and organises parties for sick children

SINGAPORE - By day, Ms Rachel Chin works in human resources, but in her free time she “moonlights” as a travel planner, interior designer and even organises parties - just for sick children.

The 32-year-old has been a volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Singapore charity organisation for the last five years, helping to grant the wishes of children who live with critical illnesses such as cancer and complex brain conditions.

The organisation helps those between the ages of three and 18 who might want a special gift, meet a celebrity or travel to a particular place, among other things. These wishes are funded by donations and partners.

Ms Chin, who has a penchant for planning events, has granted 17 wishes so far, doing things like planning travel itineraries and buying gifts. But what she most enjoys are doing room makeovers for the children she works with.

To her, they are the most fulfilling projects: she spends hours in discussions with the children and parents, designing the layout of their rooms, picking the furniture and fittings, and liaising with contractors.

She has done three of these room makeovers so far, which included converting a balcony into bedroom for an 18-year-old teen.

It is not always easy, some children “do not want to talk or will hide” when volunteers such as Ms Chin visit. She uses games like board games to break the ice, and one time had to visit a child thrice before she finally opened up.

For Ms Chin, who was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was four, helping these young people is a way for her to pay it forward.

When she was 13-years-old, she wanted a laptop and printer, and volunteers with Make-A-Wish gifted her an Acer Ferrari laptop - because they knew of her love for horses. They even took her horse-riding.

Her experience made her feel like she was not defined by just her illness, and drives her to volunteer now that she is older.

She told The Straits Times that she has seen how children change after their wishes are granted. The experience gives “a window” to see that there are so many possibilities in life, she said.