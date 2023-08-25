She lost both parents at 17 after a murder that shook S’pore, but found healing through dance

SINGAPORE – On a bright morning on July 19, Ms Amanda Seet enjoyed a quiet moment of reflection on the Sentosa Boardwalk. She had a cup of frozen yogurt in hand and a friend to reminisce with.

This annual deed – to picnic near open water – has become a cathartic ritual of sorts for Ms Seet, 23. It is one of the ways she has learnt to cope with the loss of her mother five years ago.

Ms Seet was two months shy of turning 18 when her father fatally stabbed her mother, Ms Low Hwee Geok, in the carpark of the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus in 2018. The case sent shockwaves across the nation.

Ms Low’s ashes were scattered in the sea. She would have been 62 in November.

“Being around the water,” Ms Seet told The Straits Times in her first comments about the incident, “just makes me feel like some bit of her presence is still there.”

Processing trauma

Dealing with tragedy like hers at such a young age was tough, and Ms Seet took years to come to terms with how things unravelled. But having had “more time to process, heal and adapt to life after the ordeal”, she feels the time is now right for her to talk about the case openly.

Another factor for her coming forward was the rising number of cases of domestic violence in Singapore.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development investigated 2,254 new family violence-related cases in 2022, and 2,346 cases in 2021. Meanwhile, the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline received 10,800 calls in 2022, up from 8,400 calls in 2021.

Cases reported in the media also brought up unsettling memories for Ms Seet of how her parents’ relationship had soured over the years, leading to a divorce in 2011.

The frayed relationship eventually cost her both parents overnight. To make matters worse, it was in the public eye.

By sharing her experience and how she has coped, Ms Seet also hopes to raise awareness on how others can be kinder to those who may be dealing with similar traumatic events.

“It may (be happening) to people who you never thought would be going through these things,” she said.

Ms Seet recalled being hounded by news outlets in the days that followed the tragedy. Some reporters even pretended to be her mother’s friends, or tried to gain access to the wake.

“It was just so disrespectful and a complete invasion of privacy. I wasn’t given any time to process what happened,” she said.