She has heart failure but cares for schizophrenic husband and his father with dementia

SINGAPORE - Housewife Cityruth Cocoanna Christian was diagnosed with heart and kidney failure 10 years ago, but she grapples with the condition while taking care of her schizophrenic husband.

Ms Christian, 44, also helps her husband care for his father, who has dementia and lives alone with a helper, by providing home-cooked meals and keeping an eye on him through a closed-circuit television.

She said she feels stressed caring for her husband and father-in-law on top of her own condition, and hopes for more government support in the form of grants and financial aid.

“Caregiving is a full-time job, but it’s not paid,” she said.

The couple get by on income from renting out their executive Housing Board flat, after she had to retire from her job as a pre-school principal due to her heart and kidney failure. She has had multiple operations and thrice-weekly dialysis, on top of having to use a wheelchair.

Ms Christian is not the only caregiver who is overwhelmed.

A survey by consumer research company Milieu Insight in partnership with the non-profit Caregivers Alliance in July found that 51 per cent of primary caregivers want mental health support, and only 33 per cent feel they are receiving enough of it.

About 51 per cent of the primary caregivers surveyed reported feeling stressed “often or all the time”, compared to 40 per cent of the general population.

Social workers and academics said caregivers should share the caregiving burden with other family members, seek out respite care, and take time for self-care.

Ms Christian said she is burnt out from conflicts with her husband’s siblings, who disagree with her plans for caring for their father.

She added: “My motivation to keep living is what will my husband do if I’m not around?”

Ms Jacinda Soh, head of Touch Caregivers Support, said that as Singapore is reopening in the third year of the pandemic, caregivers may feel a “lingering anxiety” about making care arrangements for seniors.

“If they decide to put their parents back in senior care centres, and their parents get Covid, they may feel guilty and blame themselves,” she said.

She noted that it is common for caregivers to burn out in the first six months of caregiving if they do not have a plan for respite.