She follows her dream to help others like her with hearing loss

SINGAPORE - Ms Charlene Diana Batchelor, 40, quit her job as a community outreach executive to follow her dream of becoming a special needs teacher so she could help others like her who have hearing loss.

For about a year, she woke up at 4am daily to finish her assignments and get her three children ready for school before racing to attend classes at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Jurong - more than an hour away by public transport from her home in the north-western part of Singapore.

This week, she was among 834 trainee teachers who graduated from NIE on Tuesday (July 12) and Wednesday.

Ms Batchelor was diagnosed with hearing loss at birth. She has two sons, aged 17 and 12, and an eight-year-old daughter, will teach at Lighthouse School.

The school caters to students with visual impairment and hearing loss, and is where Ms Batchelor has been teaching since April 2019.

In an address on Tuesday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing offered the newly qualified teachers some tips on how they can last in the profession.

It is key, he said, for teachers to remember their purpose and continue to broaden their perspective, refine their practice and reassess their priorities.

Mr Chan said: "So today, you have committed yourself to a noble profession. I wish you all the very best.

"We promise to give you all the support that you need in order for you to discharge your duties to shape and mould the next generation for our country."

While many of the teachers were fresh university graduates, some, like Ms Batchelor, have made a mid-career switch to teaching.