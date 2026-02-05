Straitstimes.com header logo

She became a plumber; he chose the woodworking life. What drew them to blue-collar work?

In this episode, find out what convinced our guests to take on blue-collared work and become their own bosses.

Natasha Ann Zachariah

When it comes to charting their career paths, it’s likely that most young Singaporeans would opt for white-collar jobs.

Hands-on skilled trades? Not so much.

Yet, The Straits Times reported in January that

a growing number of younger people are choosing to go into traditional skilled trades

such as plumbing and landscaping.

In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with two millennials who have chosen not to follow the conventional script and have built businesses with their own hands.

Ms Geraldine Goh, 31, is a licensed plumber, who started her own business, Agraffe, in 2017 after a stint as a facilities management officer at a town council. She was studying mechanical engineering at a university, but dropped out after two years.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahmad Alhabshee, 36, started his own furniture company, Urban Salvation, about 11 years ago. He designs and handcrafts bespoke wooden furniture using sustainably sourced materials.

He branched out on his own after he felt slighted by a former employer, who had judged him for not having enough academic qualifications.

What convinced Ms Goh and Mr Ahmad to take on blue-collar work and become their own bosses? What does it mean to go against expectations in a society that still measures success with grades and paper qualifications?

Tune in at 12pm SGT/HKT to watch this pre-recorded episode and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

