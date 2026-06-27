Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A regular hall at Shaw Theatres Jem, which also features IMAX, Dreamers and Premiere halls.

SINGAPORE – Westies seeking a family-friendly movie experience can now rejoice with the official opening of Shaw Theatres’ eighth cinema outlet at Jem on June 27.

The new cineplex in Jurong East features 10 halls, including its largest Dreamers hall, which is designed for families with young children.

The hall has soft lighting, reduced audio levels, and lower contrast between projection and ambient light to provide a conducive environment for children.

It is also fitted with a 5m-long slide and a 17 sq m ball pit with around 14,000 to 15,000 balls.

The opening also marks the cinema operator’s return to the West after its JCube outlet closed in 2023 when the mall shut down for redevelopment, it said in a statement on June 27.

The space at Jem was previously occupied by Cathay Cineplexes until March 2025.

Shaw Theatres’ largest Dreamers hall in Jem features a 5m-long slide and a ball pit designed for young families with children. PHOTO: SHAW THEATRES

Mark Shaw, director of Shaw Organisation, said that the operator is glad to return to the neighbourhood.

“Shaw Theatres has always had a presence in Jurong East – from Jurong Entertainment Centre and JCube to now Jem,” he said.

He added that the new outlet is a “huge milestone”, as it also marks Shaw Theatres’ fifth IMAX location.

The IMAX hall has a 4K laser projection system and precision sound to provide enhanced image clarity and colour range.

The Premiere experience features plush seats (left) and a dedicated lounge area (right). PHOTO: SHAW THEATRES

For moviegoers seeking a more premium experience, there are also two Premiere halls offering “an intimate, boutique-style cinema experience with premium dine-in and butler services” and a dedicated lounge area, Shaw Theatres said in its statement.

With the outlet at Jem, the operator also introduced its new Centro gelato and dessert bar, which is open to the public.

“With the addition of Centro, our patrons will be able to enjoy a combined dining and moviegoing experience at a single location,” Shaw said.

Shaw Theatres started operating its regular cinema halls at Jem in November 2025, while the IMAX and Dreamers halls, as well as the Premiere lounge and Centro gelato and dessert bar, were opened progressively over the past two months.