Sharity, Ang Ku Kueh Girl fly with NDP favourites on newly launched National Day ez-link cards

SINGAPORE - In celebration of Singapore's 53rd birthday on Aug 9, EZ-Link has launched two special National Day-themed card designs featuring local characters Sharity and Ang Ku Kueh Girl.

Sharity, the mascot of Community Chest, and Ang Ku Kueh Girl are depicted in the cards alongside National Day Parade (NDP) crowd favourites, such as the Singapore Armed Forces' Red Lions and the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Black Knights.

One of the designs shows them soaring in the skies holding hands, while the other has Sharity and Ang Ku Kueh Girl in a fighter jet.

EZ-Link said in a statement that the cards symbolise Singaporeans of all races and religions working hand in hand towards greater heights.

This is in line with this year's NDP theme, We Are Singapore.

The exclusive designs were progressively available at TransitLink ticket offices from Tuesday (July 17), while stocks last.

Each card costs $12 and comes with $7 load value, with EZ-Link donating 50 cents to the Community Chest for every card sold.

EZ-Link said that the donation was to "urge Singaporeans not to forget the less fortunate in our society as the nation progresses".

EZ-Link chief executive Nicholas Lee said that it also hopes to use this special occasion to support budding local creators.

"(We want) to use the ez-link card as a canvas to display their talent and do our part in contributing back to society by donating part of the proceeds to Community Chest," he said.

Ang Ku Kueh Girl was created by Ang Ku Kueh Girl And Friends, a local cultural studio featuring young talented illustrators. It was founded by Wang Shijia.

This year also marks the Community Chest's 35th anniversary. It was established in 1983 to raise funds for social service organisations in Singapore.

Community Chest managing director Charmaine Leung said: "With the support from EZ-Link to feature Sharity elephant, our iconic symbol of care and compassion, we hope to encourage everyone to care and share within our community."

The public can visit EZ-Link's website or follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.