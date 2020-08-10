Sharing the Singapore story

The National Day Parade (NDP) evening show was a uniquely intimate, stripped down one, focused on the stories of ordinary Singaporeans - from nurses to volunteers to cabin crew - banding together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while the familiar medium of song and dance brought out the message of a stronger Singapore together, many firsts in last night's event set it apart from past parades.

For the first time in 55 years, the usual mass displays and grander themes of nation-building and multiracialism took a back seat in a show woven around the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In line with the crisis, the large live audiences of the past were also absent. Aside from 150 spectators at The Star Performing Arts Centre, most people caught the show live from their homes.

The performances also took place with strict Covid-19 control measures. Dance routines incorporated 1m spacing between performers, who had to take two coronavirus swab tests before curtains went up.

Audience members were seated a safe distance apart and were not allowed to sing along to the songs.

But such measures could not dampen the mood, with spirits soaring, inspired by the passion of the performers and evident in the rousing applause that followed each of the 11 items.

Those watching from home were not left out either. At 8.20pm, the nation rose for the Pledge Moment, when Singaporeans stood and recited the National Pledge.

The show culminated in the Light Up Moment, when the live audience was joined by those at home in shining lights using their phones and raising them high for a nationwide display of appreciation for those on the front line fighting the pandemic.

Videos of Singaporeans who stepped up during the pandemic, such as the executive director of a non-profit organisation which donated laptops to those in need, and a group of mothers who came together to sew masks, interspersed the song and dance numbers.

Performances included a personal song by singer-songwriter Shazuan Shiraj, also known as Abangsapau, whose father died suddenly during the circuit breaker.

A special virtual choir made up of thousands of Singaporeans singing We Are Singapore was also a heartfelt reminder that the nation remains united despite being separated by physical distance.

Ms Haidah, 37, said: "This year's NDP celebration truly shows how we try to carry on with our lives despite the adversity presented by this pandemic, in a new normal."

Safe distancing ambassador Serene Claire Tay, 38, who was part of the physical audience, said she cried during the virtual choir performance, adding: "It's very heartwarming to see that Singaporeans have the resilience to go through everything."

Ms Nur Haidah Mohamed Yusoff, a senior patient service associate at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, watched the performance with her father at home and took part in the light-up event.

SPECIAL CELEBRATION

Because of Covid-19, we face many difficulties and inconveniences in our daily lives; I thought that NDP will be cancelled. To be able to celebrate NDP is special in these tough times... and I can still see my favourite fireworks display.

PUPIL KRISTEL LAM, 10.

TRIUMPH OF THE PEOPLE

This year's NDP theme is a reflection point of what we have triumphed over these 55 years. Sars, economic recession and now Covid-19, to name a few. I am proud to say that what sets us apart as a tiny red dot on the map is the people.

MS ERIYANA SUBADI, 34, senior staff nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

GREAT WAY TO CELEBRATE

NDP to me means coming together with fellow Singaporeans, and while I missed the crowd at the Padang or Marina Bay, I still think this was a great way to celebrate.

JUNISE NEO, 15, a student, who was a spectator at the evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

COMMUNITY EVENT

This year's NDP is special because it's a community NDP, celebrated (in) and brought to the heartland across the country, and it's a celebration by the people, for the people.

MR JOHANN ANNUAR, 46, executive director of non-profit organisation Engineering Good.

NDP team

REPORTERS

Cheryl Tan, Choo Yun Ting, Clara Chong, Clement Yong, Dominic Low, Goh Yan Han, Jean Iau, Lim Min Zhang, Malavika Menon, Michelle Ng, Prisca Ang, Rei Kurohi, Tee Zhuo and Timothy Goh.

PHOTOGRAPHERS

Joyce Fang, Kua Chee Siong, Desmond Foo, Benjamin Seetor, Ong Wee Jin, Alphonsus Chern, Ariffin Jamar, Desmond Wee, Gavin Foo, Gin Tay, Jason Quah, Chong Jun Liang, Kelvin Chng, Kevin Lim, Khalid Baba,Mark Cheong, Ng Sor Luan, Timothy David, Neo Xiaobin, Lim Yaohui, Shintaro Tay and Joel Chan.